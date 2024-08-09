Sikkim Rajya Sabha MP DT Lepcha has expressed gratitude and optimism following a productive meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi focused on SC/ST welfare. Posting on Facebook, Lepcha highlighted the collaborative efforts of SC/ST MPs to address the challenges faced by these communities.

During the meeting, Lepcha and his colleagues discussed the pressing issues and opportunities for SC/ST communities. Prime Minister Modi reiterated his steadfast support, ensuring that the government's focus will remain on empowering these groups. The discussions reinforced the MPs' commitment to improving the socio-economic conditions of SC/ST communities.

Lepcha conveyed his confidence that the united efforts of both the government and the MPs will lead to significant progress. He said that the collective goal of providing equitable access to opportunities and resources for every member of the SC/ST communities.