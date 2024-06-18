In a crucial meeting today, Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba highlighted the pressing issues stemming from recent landslides and floods in various districts across the state stating the severity of the situation. Subba detailed the challenges and ongoing efforts to mitigate the damage caused, particularly in North Sikkim.

"We convened today to address the aftermath of the landslides in North Sikkim and to assess the updates on road blockages and highway disruptions," Subba said.



"Currently, the road to Mangan has been cleared, but the stretch from Dikchu to Mangan remains obstructed due to landslides. Efforts are underway and we anticipate clearing the route within the next three to four days, barring any adverse weather conditions."

The meeting, which was crucial for coordinating relief efforts, faced logistical challenges as the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officer could not attend in person due to road blockades. Nevertheless, the officer participated via video conference, contributing to the strategizing efforts aimed at restoring connectivity in the affected areas.

Highlighting the broader infrastructural issues, Subba addressed the deteriorating condition of NH 10, particularly the section from Sevoke to Rangpo. "During my first tenure, I apprised Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari of the erosion-related damages along NH 10. We are now pushing for alternative measures and additional funds to bolster protective measures," Subba said. He also noted ongoing scientific studies to enhance resilience against natural calamities unique to Himalayan regions.

"We must ensure that the challenges faced by Himalayan regions are addressed with specific strategies tailored to the terrain's complexities," Subba said.

Moving forward, Subba pledged to escalate these concerns to the concerned ministries and advocate for comprehensive measures to safeguard against future disasters in Sikkim.