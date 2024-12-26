Sikkim’s Lok Sabha MP, Indra Hang Subba, underscored the significance of skill development in fostering human development and inclusive growth during a recent Parliamentary session. Highlighting the rising demand for skilled professionals driven by technological advancements, Subba called for a transformative shift in India’s education system.



“Our education system has remained static for decades. It is imperative that we adapt it to future needs by embedding skill development courses in the curriculum,” Subba asserted.



He emphasized that skill development not only empowers individuals but also equips the workforce to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving economy. Subba’s appeal aligns with national initiatives like #SkillIndia and reflects aspirations for a developed India (#VikshitBharat) and a progressive Sikkim (#VikshitSikkim).





Also read: Manipur: Gunfight between armed groups in fringe village of Imphal valley