Indra Hang Subba, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Sikkim has been appointed as a member of the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, marking a significant step in his political career. Through a social media post, Subba extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla, for entrusting him with the opportunity to play a role in the advancement of India’s food processing industry.

In his statement, Subba expressed his enthusiasm for the new position and the responsibilities it entails. "It is an honour and a responsibility to be entrusted with this opportunity to serve," he stated. "I am committed to advancing policies that will uplift our farmers, fortify rural economies, and expand India’s agricultural value chain. Food processing plays a critical role in realizing our nation’s goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat, and I look forward to working collaboratively with my fellow members to make meaningful contributions."

This appointment positions Subba at the forefront of a sector essential to India’s self-sufficiency goals, especially for enhancing the value and reach of agricultural products.

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