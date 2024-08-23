Indra Hang Subba, the Member of Parliament representing Sikkim, took part in his inaugural meeting of the Estimates Committee today at the Parliament House Annexe in New Delhi. The session was led by Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal, the committee's Chairperson. Subba’s election to this pivotal committee follows the conclusion of the 2024 Budget Session.

The Estimates Committee, a key parliamentary body, plays a vital role in scrutinizing the budget estimates of various Indian Ministries. Its work is instrumental in shaping economic policies and ensuring fiscal accountability.

Previously, Subba served on several notable committees, including those for the Ministry of Rural Development, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, and Government Assurances. His extensive experience equips him well for his new responsibilities.

In his new role, Subba is poised to advocate for Sikkim's interests and address its unique challenges on the national stage. His dedication to public service is evident, as he aims to contribute effectively to both his state and the country.