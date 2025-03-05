Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) Indra Hang Subba met with Riten Kumar Singh, Executive Director of the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL), in the capital today, March 5 to deliberate on the maintenance of National Highway 10 (NH10) from Sevoke to Rangpo.



With the monsoon season approaching, Subba underscored the critical need for uninterrupted connectivity, emphasizing that road conditions pose a significant challenge for Sikkim. He expressed the high expectations of the people following NHIDCL’s takeover of NH10’s maintenance responsibilities.



In addition to discussing immediate concerns, the MP highlighted the necessity of exploring an alternative highway along the opposite side of the Teesta Valley to ensure long-term connectivity solutions for the region.



Earlier in the day, Subba also met with Aditya Prakash, Chief Engineer at the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), to conduct a comprehensive discussion on the upkeep and sustainability of NH10.