Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba flags slow NH projects, demands Union Minister’s intervention

Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba on January 9 met Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Harsh Malhotra in New Delhi and discussed the status of national highway projects being implemented by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) in the Himalayan state.

During the meeting, Subba apprised the minister of the slow progress of several highway projects in Sikkim, highlighting concerns over delays that are affecting connectivity and development.

According to a statement issued by the MP’s office, he specifically drew attention to the sluggish execution of National Highway-510, particularly Packages V and VI in Gyalshing district.

Emphasising the strategic and developmental importance of NH-510, Subba said the project is crucial for improving regional connectivity, boosting economic activities, and enhancing public convenience in the district and surrounding areas. He urged the Union minister to personally intervene to resolve existing bottlenecks and ensure the timely completion of the project.

The statement said Malhotra assured due consideration of the issues raised by the MP and reiterated the Union Ministry’s commitment to strengthening road infrastructure in Sikkim and other Himalayan regions. The minister also conveyed that efforts would be made to address implementation challenges and expedite progress on key national highway projects in the state.