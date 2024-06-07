Member of Parliament Indra Hang Subba of Sikkim announced today on Twitter that he joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) delegation to meet the Hon’ble President of India. The delegation, led by BJP President J.P. Nadda, collectively expressed their support for Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of India.

The high-profile delegation included several prominent leaders including Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and others such as C.N. Manjunath, N. Chandrababu Naidu, Bihar Chief Minister Shri Nitish Kumar, Lok Janshakti Party's Chirag Paswan, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

In his tweet, MP Subba stated, "Today I joined NDA delegation led by Shri J.P.Nadda ji to call on the Hon’ble President of India and jointly submitted the letter supporting Shri Narendra Modi ji for the Prime Minister of India."

Other notable figures in the delegation were Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh) of JD(U), Sanjay Jha, former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, Nationalist Congress Party's Ajit Pawar, Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel, Rashtriya Lok Dal's Jayant Chaudhary, Bodo People's Front's Joyanta Basumatary, Asom Gana Parishad's Atul Bora, AJSU Party's Sudesh Mahto, All Jharkhand Students Union's Chandra Prakash Choudhary, and Republican Party of India's Ramdas Athawale.

The delegation's visit to the President underscores the NDA's united stance behind Shri Narendra Modi's leadership, as they collectively presented a letter of support. This move reflects the continued confidence and solidarity within the alliance as they look ahead to future political challenges and the upcoming elections.

The meeting with the President marks a crucial step for the NDA, reaffirming their commitment to Shri Narendra Modi's vision and leadership for India's future.