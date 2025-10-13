Sikkim: MP Indra Hang Subba meets NHIDCL CMD to discuss NH-10 connectivity issues

Sikkim’s Lok Sabha MP, Indra Hang Subba, met the Chairman and Managing Director of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) in New Delhi today to discuss issues related to National Highway-10 (NH-10), the crucial lifeline connecting Sikkim with the rest of the country.

During the meeting, Subba expressed concern over the recurring damages and disruptions along the highway, which frequently hamper the movement of people and essential supplies. He emphasized the urgent need for long-term measures to ensure uninterrupted and reliable connectivity for the state.

The MP also enquired about the proposal for a new or alternative alignment of NH-10 and urged NHIDCL to expedite the preparation and approval of the Detailed Project Report (DPR). He further suggested identifying and strengthening vulnerable stretches along the existing alignment to prevent landslides during the next monsoon season.

Responding to the concerns, NHIDCL’s Technical Director informed that the corporation plans to construct viaducts and steel structures to bypass landslide-prone areas affected during the recent monsoon, with a target to complete these works before the onset of the next monsoon.

Subba also requested the deployment of additional machinery and manpower to enhance road resilience and ensure smoother travel along NH-10.

The meeting concluded with the CMD assuring that NHIDCL will take necessary steps to address the issues raised and to improve the overall connectivity between Sikkim and the rest of the country.