Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba presses for Limboo-Tamang seat reservation in Sikkim Assembly

Raising a crucial and long-pending issue, Member of Parliament from Sikkim, Indra Hang Subba, addressed the Lok Sabha on Monday, urging the central government to take immediate steps for the reservation of seats for the Limboo and Tamang communities in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly.

Dr. Subba reminded the House that although the Limboo and Tamang communities were recognized as Scheduled Tribes (STs) in 2003, they are yet to receive their due political representation in the state legislature. Despite over two decades of constitutional recognition, reserved seats for these communities remain unallocated, depriving them of legislative participation.

Citing constitutional provisions under Article 371F and Article 332, Dr. Subba emphasized that the reservation of seats for STs in state assemblies is a constitutional obligation. While the Limboo and Tamang communities have been formally included in the ST list, the requisite amendments under the Representation of the People Act have yet to be enacted to provide for their seat reservation in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly.

Highlighting the urgency of the matter, Dr. Subba pointed out that the next delimitation exercise is scheduled to take place after 2026. He called on the Government of India to amend the Representation of the People Act in advance, ensuring that the Limboo and Tamang STs are granted their rightful seats during the upcoming delimitation.

“This is not merely a legal formality—it is a matter of justice, representation, and constitutional integrity. The aspirations of the Limboo and Tamang people have remained unheard for far too long,” Dr. Subba asserted.

He urged the Centre to honour its commitment to the Scheduled Tribe communities and uphold the constitutional mandate by enabling adequate representation in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly without further delay.