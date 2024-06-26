Indra Hang Subba, the Lok Sabha MP representing Sikkim, played a crucial role in the re-election of Shri Om Birla as Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha on June 26. Subba was among the 13 proposers chosen from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for Birla's candidature, marking the first time a Sikkim MP has been involved in such a high-profile parliamentary election process.

The list of proposers included prominent figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, placing Subba in distinguished company. This development is seen as a notable recognition of Sikkim's growing importance in national politics.

Subba expressed his privilege at being selected as a proposer, stating, "I am privileged to be one of the proposers of his candidature from the NDA along with Prime Minister, Union Home Affairs Minister, and other leaders of the NDA." He attributed this opportunity to the strong relationships fostered by Sikkim's Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang-Golay, with the central government and NDA leaders.

The Sikkim MP also highlighted the significance of this event for his state, saying, "This recognition in Parliament was made possible by the bonds our Chief Minister has developed with the Prime Minister and other NDA leaders. It's a powerful endorsement of Sikkim's leadership and its value to the central government."

Subba further noted that this development follows a successful visit by Chief Minister to Delhi, where Sikkim's issues received significant attention from the Prime Minister and Union Ministers. He hinted at positive outcomes from these discussions, stating that "tangible results" would soon be evident to Sikkim's residents.

Reflecting on his personal experience, Subba praised Speaker Om Birla for his support during the previous term, particularly in raising Sikkim-related issues in the Lok Sabha. He expressed eagerness for continued guidance from Birla in the upcoming parliamentary session.