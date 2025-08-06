Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba seeks crop loss coverage for wild animal damage under PMFBY

Sikkim Member of Parliament, Indra Hang Subba, has called for the inclusion of crop losses caused by wild animals under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). On Wednesday, August 6th, Subba met with Ram Nath Thakur, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, at Krishi Bhawan to submit a formal request. This move aims to address a growing concern among farmers in regions like Sikkim, where agricultural losses due to wild animals are common.

In his memorandum, Subba highlighted the challenges faced by farmers in hilly and forest-adjacent areas. These regions frequently experience raids by wild animals such as wild boars, monkeys, and deer, leading to significant agricultural damage. While PMFBY currently compensates for losses due to natural calamities, wild animal damage remains uncovered, leaving many farmers without financial protection. "This menace has not only affected crop productivity but also disheartened farmers, many of whom are reducing cultivation or abandoning farmland," stated Dr. Subba.

The MP argued that recognising wild animal intrusions as a legitimate agricultural risk would align with the government's vision of doubling farmers' income. He urged the Ministry to incorporate such risks into the insurance scheme, which would promote sustainable farming practices in ecologically sensitive zones. This inclusion could safeguard the livelihoods of farmers vulnerable to these attacks.

To facilitate the potential inclusion of wild animal damage under PMFBY, Subba proposed a pilot project in high-risk districts. He suggested collaboration with State Forest Departments and local Panchayati institutions to implement this initiative. This trial could establish a framework for national implementation, aimed at providing comprehensive risk coverage for farmers.

Subba's proposal comes at a crucial time when the government is focusing on enhancing agricultural outputs and ensuring financial stability for farmers. By addressing the impact of wild animal damage, the government could assist farmers in maintaining and potentially increasing agricultural productivity in affected areas. The proposal underlines the necessity of adapting current schemes to address the specific needs and risks faced by farmers in diverse geographical regions.

The emphasis on a pilot project reflects the need for a detailed assessment of the feasibility and effectiveness of such an initiative. If successful, this model could be expanded nationally, offering a template for future agricultural policies that are more inclusive of various risks faced by farmers across India.