Sikkim MP demands Gadkari to fix flood-hit NH-10, proposes new highway

Sikkim’s lone Lok Sabha MP, Indra Hang Subba, on August 1 met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and submitted a memorandum seeking immediate flood mitigation and restoration measures on National Highway 10 — a critical lifeline connecting Sikkim with the rest of India.

Subba raised concerns over the fragile condition of NH-10, especially the stretch along the Teesta River in Kalimpong district, West Bengal, which has been repeatedly battered by landslides and flooding, particularly during the monsoon. He cited the aftermath of the devastating October 2023 flash flood that significantly altered the Teesta’s course, leading to silt and debris accumulation and a dangerously raised riverbed.

“Frequent inundation, especially between Sevoke and Melli, now poses a serious threat to both commuters and local communities,” the MP stated, adding that immediate technical assessments, embankment reinforcements, and better drainage systems are urgently required.

Calling for long-term flood management, Subba proposed a comprehensive strategy that includes river training, collaboration with hydrological agencies, and the construction of an alternative greenfield highway along the opposite bank of the Teesta to bypass high-risk zones. He also suggested temporary elevated corridors to ensure uninterrupted connectivity until the greenfield project is operational.

In response, Minister Gadkari instructed his ministry’s engineers and officials to take prompt action on the issues raised, according to a statement from the MP’s office.