Sikkim MP steps up efforts to modernise education infra, launches assessment drive

Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Dr. Indra Hang Subba, has stepped up efforts to upgrade libraries and school facilities under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS).

Earlier, Dr. Subba had facilitated the distribution of essential resources, including computers, printers, photocopy machines, projectors, screens, computer tables, revolving and fixed chairs, and bookshelves, targeting government schools and NGOs across the state.

The initiative aims to boost both learning and operational efficiency while providing students with better access to modern educational tools.

Today, the monitoring and assessment of these distributed resources commenced under the supervision of Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Nosang Limboo. The first inspection took place at the Government Senior Secondary School, Kechuperi, in Gyalshing District. During the visit, Limboo observed that the library and office equipment provided under MPLADS were being effectively utilized, reflecting the positive impact of the initiative.

School Principal, Rudra Mani Sharma, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Subba for the much-needed support. He praised the follow-up assessment program, describing it as a rare and commendable effort to ensure that resources reach their intended beneficiaries and are used optimally.

Former school in-charge Shri Laal Man Limboo also participated in guiding the visiting officer through the newly upgraded facilities.