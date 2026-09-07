Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba urges Rajnath Singh for climate-resilient North Sikkim highway

Lok Sabha MP from Sikkim Dr Indra Hang Subba met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and raised the need for climate-resilient and scientifically planned road infrastructure in the Himalayan state, particularly in North Sikkim.

During the meeting, Subba apprised the Defence Minister of the challenges faced by border roads in Sikkim’s fragile Himalayan terrain and urged the Ministry to consider developing a climate-resilient highway to North Sikkim to ensure reliable all-weather connectivity.

The MP stressed that the region’s growing vulnerability to landslides, flash floods and other extreme weather events requires infrastructure projects to be designed with greater emphasis on climate resilience and terrain-specific planning.

Subba also highlighted the importance of conducting comprehensive geological and geotechnical studies before the execution of major highway projects. He said detailed assessment of terrain conditions, slope stability, geological characteristics and drainage patterns at the planning stage would be essential for ensuring the safety, durability and long-term sustainability of critical infrastructure in the Himalayan region.

According to Subba, lessons from recent disasters have further underlined the need to shift towards science-based and climate-resilient infrastructure planning, especially for strategically important border roads in Sikkim.

Thanking Rajnath Singh for his continued support and consideration of Sikkim’s strategic connectivity and infrastructure requirements, Subba expressed hope for continued cooperation in strengthening the state’s border road network.

“In the Himalayas, infrastructure must be built with the mountains, not against them,” Subba said, emphasising that proper geotechnical assessment and climate resilience should form an integral part of major highway projects in Sikkim.