Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba welcomed the Union Budget 2025-26, congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting what he called a "visionary and transformative budget" for the country.

Indra Hang Subba stated that the budget focuses on national development, social inclusion, youth empowerment, and economic reforms. He expressed his confidence that it would bring new opportunities for states like Sikkim.

He attended the budget session in Parliament and assured that he would use every available opportunity to present Sikkim’s aspirations and concerns, as directed by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

The MP emphasised that tourism is a major industry in Sikkim and that the budget’s focus on skill development in hospitality management would improve tourism services. He appreciated the announcement of MUDRA loans for homestays, which will support the Sikkim Government’s Mega Homestay Project. According to him, the initiatives will help boost tourism and contribute to the state's economic growth.

Indra Hang Subba welcomed the PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishna Yojana, which aims to implement targeted interventions at the district level. He highlighted the decision to set up post-harvest storage facilities at the gram panchayat and block levels, stating that this move will benefit farmers by addressing storage issues for perishable produce.

The MP also appreciated the government’s modified UDAN scheme, which now includes support for helipads and small airports in hilly and Northeastern districts. He said that this initiative would greatly improve connectivity in Sikkim, making travel easier for residents and tourists alike.

Indra Hang Subba hailed the decision to enhance investment and turnover limits for MSME classification. The new limits have been raised to 2.5 times and 2 times, respectively, which will help small businesses adopt better technology and access capital more easily.

He also noted that the budget introduces a new scheme to provide term loans of up to Rs 2 crore over the next five years to five lakh women, Scheduled Caste (SC), and Scheduled Tribe (ST) first-time entrepreneurs. He stated that this step would empower marginalized groups and support their economic growth.

The MP further highlighted the budget’s emphasis on skill development and education. The government plans to set up 50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs in government schools over the next five years to encourage innovation. Additionally, broadband connectivity will be provided to all government secondary schools and primary health centers (PHCs), which will improve digital access for education and healthcare in Sikkim.

As a research scholar himself, Indra Hang Subba welcomed the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence for Education, which has been allocated Rs. 500 crore. He said that this initiative would ensure that India's education sector keeps pace with global technological advancements.

Healthcare was another key focus of the budget, and the MP lauded the announcement of Day Care Cancer Centres in all district hospitals. He pointed out that Sikkim has a high number of cancer patients and that the establishment of such centers would provide much-needed relief for affected families.

Indra Hang Subba also praised the government’s decision to allow private sector participation in the nuclear energy mission. He noted that the plan to develop 100 GW of nuclear energy by 2047 was a bold step toward energy security and sustainability.

The MP expressed his gratitude to the central government for addressing key sectors such as tourism, agriculture, MSMEs, education, and healthcare in the Union Budget 2025-26.