Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba welcomes Nathu La trade revival, says it will boost economy and livelihoods

Welcoming the resumption of India-China border trade through the Nathu La Pass, Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba on Monday, August 3, described the development as a landmark moment for the Himalayan state, saying it would strengthen the economy, create livelihoods and reinforce bilateral engagement between the two countries.

Border trade through the historic Nathu La Pass resumed on August 1 after a gap of six years, reviving one of the oldest trading corridors along the ancient Silk Route. The trade had remained suspended since 2020 following the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent strain in India-China border relations.

In a statement, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) MP said the reopening of the centuries-old trade route marked the revival of a long-standing tradition of commerce, cultural exchange and friendship across the Himalayas.

"The resumption of Nathu La border trade is a proud and significant moment not only for the people of Sikkim but for the entire nation. It revives a centuries-old tradition of commerce, cultural exchange and friendship across the Himalayas while opening new economic opportunities for our people," Subba said.

The MP thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India for facilitating the resumption of border trade. He also acknowledged the efforts of Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, stating that the chief minister's sustained advocacy and initiatives had contributed to the reopening of the historic trade route.

Subba said the revival of trade would benefit traders, transporters, entrepreneurs, local businesses and the tourism sector while generating employment and creating new opportunities for the state's local products.

He also highlighted the diplomatic significance of the development, saying trade and people-to-people exchanges have historically played an important role in fostering trust and understanding between neighbouring countries.

"The reopening of Nathu La is much more than the resumption of trade. It represents an opportunity to strengthen bilateral ties between India and China through peaceful engagement, economic cooperation and cultural interaction while creating sustainable livelihoods for the people of Sikkim," he said.

Subba further noted that the simultaneous revival of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through the Nathu La route has enhanced Sikkim's strategic and cultural importance.

Calling Nathu La a key gateway for trade, tourism, pilgrimage and cultural exchange, the MP urged all stakeholders to ensure that the benefits of the revived trade reach local communities, particularly those living in border areas, while promoting sustainable development and protecting the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.

He expressed confidence that the reopening of the historic trade corridor would usher in a new phase of prosperity and cooperation for Sikkim and the country.