Sikkim's lone Lok Sabha MP Indrahang Subba took oath today as he begins his second term.

Before entering the Lok Sabha, Subba shared a heartfelt note expressing his gratitude.

He acknowledged the blessings of the deities and the support of the people of Sikkim.

Subba also thanked Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay, party seniors, karyakartas, and friends for their guidance and support.

He mentioned the unwavering support of his parents, siblings, and wife. Subba expressed his determination to represent Sikkim with double the enthusiasm and experience.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to B. Mahtab as the Pro-Tem Speaker of the Lok Sabha at Rashtrapati Bhawan.



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Mahtab, a seven-term BJP member, subsequently called the Lok Sabha to order. His appointment has not been without controversy, as the Opposition criticized the government's decision to overlook Congress member K. Suresh for the role.

Prime Minister Modi's arrival at the Parliament was marked by an address to the media before the session commenced. The special session is not only significant for the swearing-in of members but also for the legislative challenges and opposition that the government is expected to face right from the onset.

The Lok Sabha 2024 election results have bolstered the INDIA bloc, setting the stage for potentially contentious discussions. The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha is poised to navigate these issues as the new government and opposition lay out their respective agendas.