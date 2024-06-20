Lok Sabha MP Indrahang Subba, representing Sikkim Parliamentary Constituency, conveyed a message to the people of Sikkim as the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha approaches, scheduled to commence on June 24. Subba expressed his excitement and gratitude for being elected for a second consecutive term, promising to serve the state and its people diligently.

In his message, Subba stated, "Dear people of Sikkim, The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha of the Indian Parliament is starting from 24th June. As your representative, I am excited to be part of the 18th Lok Sabha of our great nation as its member for the second consecutive term from Sikkim Parliamentary Constituency."

Expressing gratitude, he continued, "My heartiest gratitude to the people of Sikkim for giving this son another opportunity to serve them and our state of Sikkim in the Lok Sabha."

Subba assured that he would uphold the Constitution of India and work tirelessly to represent the best interests of Sikkim. He acknowledged the pending demands and pressing issues of the state that need to be strongly advocated for in Parliament. "There are, of course, several pending demands and pressing issues of Sikkim that have to be placed strongly in the Parliament. Our voices must also ring strongly along the national corridors of power in New Delhi," Subba emphasized.

"Rest assured, I will not step back from this responsibility given to me by the people of Sikkim. My first term’s experience will greatly benefit me in this regard," he affirmed.

Subba also extended his gratitude to Hon’ble Chief Minister & SKM President Shri Prem Singh Tamang, party seniors, and the entire SKM family for their unwavering support and guidance, which he believes will empower him to fulfill his responsibilities effectively.