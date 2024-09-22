In a remarkable display of community spirit and commitment to cleanliness, the "Swachhata Hi Sewa" campaign took place in Mangshila, organized collaboratively by the Mangshila-Tibuk, Namok-Swayem, and Tingchim-Chanday Gram Panchayats (GPUs), alongside the Zilla Territorial constituencies of Mangshila-Tibuk and Tingchim-Chanday. The event attracted a significant turnout, featuring esteemed leaders such as Hon’ble Zilla Adhakshya Kado Lepcha, Former Chairperson Chungkipu Lepcha, Zilla Panchayat members Smt. Amrita Subba and Moti Maya Subba, as well as various Panchayat Presidents, Vice Presidents, and local dignitaries.

Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba, served as the chief guest and delivered an address rooted in the principles of Mahatma Gandhi. He emphasized that cleanliness is a collective responsibility that should resonate as a "jan andolan" (people’s movement), aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a Swachh Bharat.

In his speech, Subba proudly noted Sikkim's achievement in maintaining its Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus status and called upon the community to uphold this commendable accomplishment. "Swachhata is not merely about cleaning our environment; it encompasses cultivating a mindset of dignity, discipline, and shared responsibility. We must strive to keep Sikkim at the forefront of cleanliness and sustainability," he stated.

Highlighting the pressing issue of solid waste management, he urged citizens to treat it with the seriousness it deserves. "Landfills are not a sustainable answer to our increasing waste issues. We need to adopt innovative and sustainable waste management practices and prioritize this agenda," he stressed.

The campaign echoed a powerful message of unity and collective responsibility, as Subba encouraged all attendees to internalize Gandhiji’s teachings on cleanliness. He reiterated that Sikkim's pathway to a cleaner future relies on the concerted efforts of every individual.

This initiative follows the recent statewide launch of the Swachhata Hi Sewa campaign by the Chief Minister at Chintan Bhawan on September 17, 2024, which aims to galvanize citizens to actively participate in environmental cleanliness, thereby contributing to the overall development of the state.

The event concluded with a collective pledge among participants to integrate cleanliness into their daily lives, ensuring that the dream of a Swachh Bharat transforms into a lasting reality for future generations.

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