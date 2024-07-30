Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba, on July 30 met Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durgadas Uikey to discuss the inclusion of 12 communities in the Scheduled Tribes list and address critical issues affecting the Limboo and Tamang communities.

Indra Hang Subba informed the minister regarding the pending issue of seat reservation for the Limboo and Tamang communities in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, adding that despite their official recognition as Scheduled Tribes under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Orders (Amendment) Act, 2002, these communities have yet to be allocated the seat reservations they are entitled.

Sikkim, though one of the smallest states in India by population, is a rich tapestry of diverse and harmonious communities. Among these, the Lepcha, Bhutia, Limboo, and Tamang communities are recognised as Scheduled Tribes.

The meeting also highlighted the plight of 12 communities that, despite their distinct tribal lifestyle and characteristics, have not been included in Scheduled Tribes list. The continued exclusion of these communities represents a grave injustice and neglect of their rightful claims.

Subba also emphasised that both the above mentioned issues has been persistently raised in Parliament by various MPs from Sikkim, both in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

In addition to these issues, the discussion highlighted the vibrant and unparalleled cultural heritage of Sikkim’s tribes. From traditional bamboo crafts to intricate textiles and unique languages, these communities possess an invaluable cultural legacy that deserves preservation and advancement. Adequate funding is essential to support their continued development and safeguard their traditions.

In light of these discussions, MP Subba requested the minister's personal intervention and support to address the issues of seat reservation for the Limboo and Tamang communities and the inclusion of the 12 leftout communities in the Scheduled Tribes list. With the minister's support, the Sikkim Government will be better equipped to enrich, protect, and promote the traditional cultures, arts, and customs of our Scheduled Tribes.

Subba remains confident that with dedicated advocacy, the rights and heritage of Sikkim can be upheld, ensuring their rightful recognition and representation in our legislative framework.