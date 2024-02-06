In a bid to address the ongoing connectivity crisis in Lachen, North Sikkim, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Hishey Lachungpa has reached out to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, urging for immediate intervention from the central government.

Lachungpa's appeal to Singh highlights the severe disruption caused by Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF), which struck over four months ago, leaving the village of Lachen isolated from essential road links. Despite the passage of time, the region remains cut off, significantly affecting both civilian life and military operations.

The communication between Lachungpa and Singh underscores the critical need to restore connectivity from Chungthang to Lachen, emphasizing the urgency of the situation. Lachungpa has emphasized the plight of Lachen residents and the Indian Army stationed in the area, who continue to face significant challenges due to the prolonged disconnection.

Among the distressing incidents reported is the necessity to airlift a deceased Lachen villager from Siliguri Hospital for burial rites, underscoring the gravity of the situation and the dire need for immediate action.

Expressing his concern over the slow progress made by the Border Roads Organization (BRO) in restoring the National Highway from Chungthang to Lachen, Lachungpa calls for increased efficiency and dedication from the organization, given its resources and expertise.

In response to Lachungpa's appeal, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has assured his commitment to prioritizing the matter, indicating a willingness to pursue the issue with urgency and diligence.