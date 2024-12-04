Lok Sabha MP from Sikkim Indra Hang Subba, on December 4 held a key meeting with Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan to address matters critical to Sikkim’s organic farming and food processing sectors.

During the meeting, Subba discussed the pressing issue of grants-in-aid for the Integrated Processing Unit (IPU) established by Sikkim IFFCO Organics Limited (SIOL) at Rangpo Pakyong district.

The IPU, a state-of-the-art facility for processing organic produce such as ginger, turmeric, large cardamom, and buckwheat, plays a pivotal role in uplifting Sikkim’s farming community and promoting its organic produce globally.

Subba apprised the minister of the compliance issues that previously hindered the approval of the proposal under the CEFPPC scheme and emphasised that all requirements have now been fulfilled, further urging the minister to reconsider and approve the financial assistance to ensure the timely operationalisation of this facility.

In addition to the IPU, Subba highlighted the importance of expanding food processing infrastructure across Sikkim.

He proposed establishing micro food processing units in every town and potential village of the state. He also stressed the need to empower Self-Help Groups (SHGs), cooperatives like Multi-Purpose Cooperative Societies (MPCS), and other organisations by equipping them with industry-standard training and resources for processing local organic foods.

These initiatives, he noted, would not only enhance the value chain of organic produce but also create employment opportunities and improve the livelihoods of farmers and entrepreneurs.

Minister Paswan appreciated Subba’s commitment to advancing Sikkim’s food processing sector and assured that the Ministry would positively consider the proposals. He acknowledged the significant role Sikkim plays as a global leader in organic farming and reiterated the Ministry’s support in fostering sustainable and inclusive growth in the region.

The effort marks a significant step toward reinforcing Sikkim’s position as a trailblazer in organic agriculture and food processing, ensuring prosperity for its farmers and strengthening India’s organic value chain on the global stage.