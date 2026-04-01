Sikkim MP presses Amit Shah on long-delayed tribal representation issues

A Lok Sabha MP from Sikkim met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament House on Wednesday, April 1, urging the central government to resolve two longstanding demands tied to tribal rights and political representation in the northeastern state.

Indra Hang Subba raised the issue of seat reservation for the Limboo and Tamang Scheduled Tribes in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly — a matter he described as urgent, given the state's upcoming delimitation exercise. He submitted a formal memorandum outlining the historical basis for the demand, arguing that without reserved seats, these communities risk being left without adequate political voice.

The delimitation angle gives the issue fresh urgency. Constituency boundaries, once redrawn, could take years to revisit, making any delay in addressing tribal representation potentially consequential for the next electoral cycle and beyond.

Subba also pushed for the inclusion of 12 communities from Sikkim that have so far been left out of the central Scheduled Tribes list. The state government has backed the demand through a legislative assembly resolution and ethnographic reports, but the matter remains unresolved at the central level. Scheduled Tribe status unlocks a range of constitutional protections and welfare entitlements, and advocates argue its denial has left these communities in a legal grey zone for years.

Shah reportedly assured the MP that both matters would receive due consideration.

Sikkim, India's smallest state by area, has a complex ethnic landscape shaped by its history as a former monarchy. Tribal recognition and political representation have remained sensitive issues since its merger with India in 1975.