Sikkim MP presses Centre to end ST injustice, seeks inclusion of left-out communities

Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Dr Indra Hang Subba met Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durgadas Uikey in New Delhi on Friday, urging the inclusion of left-out communities in the state’s Scheduled Tribe list.

In a statement from the MP’s office, Subba raised concerns over the continued denial of constitutional rights to the Limboo and Tamang communities, who were granted ST status in 2003 but are still deprived of political representation.

He also informed the Union Minister about the Sikkim government’s efforts to meet the criteria set by the Office of the Registrar General of India to facilitate inclusion of more communities in the ST list.



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