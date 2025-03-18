Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba, has proposed organizing a large-scale Artificial Intelligence (AI) event in Sikkim. The initiative aims to showcase the region’s potential in AI-driven innovation and advocate for its stronger representation in India’s national AI policy.

The proposal has received a positive response from Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, who has acknowledged the event’s strategic importance in fostering technological advancements, skill development, and economic growth. The minister assured further discussions to assess the feasibility of hosting the event, aligning with the government’s vision for inclusive digital progress.

Welcoming the centre’s encouraging response, MP Subba emphasized the need to integrate Northeast India into the country’s AI landscape. He stated, “The Northeast is brimming with talent and potential. A dedicated AI platform will empower youth, entrepreneurs, and researchers, ensuring their active participation in India's digital transformation.”

The initiative aligns with India’s Fourth Industrial Revolution goals, focusing on human resource development and AI-driven skill-building. As AI continues to reshape industries, equipping individuals with future-ready expertise is crucial to maximizing opportunities while addressing emerging challenges.