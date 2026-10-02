Sikkim MP pushes for faster approval of Rangpo–Ranipool railway line

Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba has urged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to fast-track the sanction and execution of the proposed Rangpo–Ranipool railway line, citing its importance to the state’s future connectivity and development.

Subba raised the issue during a meeting with Vaishnaw at Rail Bhawan on October 1, where he discussed several railway projects planned for Sikkim.

The MP also sought an early completion of the ongoing survey for the proposed Melli–Dentam railway line and requested the Railway Ministry to expedite the subsequent processes.

Subba highlighted Sikkim’s strategic location along India’s international borders and said improved rail connectivity would have implications beyond passenger movement. He said better rail infrastructure could facilitate the movement of goods, widen access to markets and support sectors including tourism and trade.

He also linked the proposed projects to employment and entrepreneurship opportunities in the state.

“Railway will become Sikkim’s future growth accelerator and facilitator as we embark on creating a self-reliant economy,” Subba said.

He added that improved connectivity would open up new avenues for economic activity and contribute to Sikkim’s long-term development.