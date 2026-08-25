Sikkim MP pushes for faster rail connectivity, urges early completion of sevoke-Rangpo line

Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba has urged the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) to expedite the ongoing Sevoke-Rangpo Railway Project and take time-bound steps to advance the proposed Melli-Dentam railway line.

Speaking at the Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) meeting of Northeast Frontier Railway in Guwahati on August 25, Subba highlighted the strategic and economic importance of railway connectivity for Sikkim. He said the Sevoke-Rangpo rail line would provide the Himalayan state with its first direct railway connection, significantly boosting tourism, trade, economic development and passenger mobility.

The MP also called for the early completion of the Final Location Survey (FLS) and Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed Melli-Dentam railway project, stressing that the project should move forward without unnecessary delays.

The 44.96-kilometre Sevoke-Rangpo Railway Project, scheduled for completion by December 2027, is one of the most ambitious railway infrastructure projects in the Northeast. Of the total length, 41.55 kilometres fall in West Bengal and 3.41 kilometres in Sikkim.

The railway line includes 14 tunnels covering nearly 86 per cent of the route, along with 13 major bridges and several minor bridges. Five stations—Sevoke, Riyang, Teesta Bazar, Melli and Rangpo—are being developed under the project.

Subba emphasized that improved railway infrastructure would not only strengthen Sikkim’s tourism and economy but also hold strategic significance for the border state. He assured that he would continue to pursue the projects with the Ministry of Railways and Northeast Frontier Railway to ensure their timely implementation.

The MP reiterated that faster rail connectivity is essential for enhancing regional integration, facilitating movement of goods and passengers, and unlocking new opportunities for growth and development across Sikkim.