Two key issues concerning Sikkim’s water security and climate-related disaster preparedness are set to receive national attention after the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Water Resources included them in its agenda for examination and reporting during 2026–27.

Indra Hang Subba, Sikkim’s lone Lok Sabha MP and a member of the committee, on Saturday welcomed the inclusion of the revival and protection of natural springs and traditional water systems, along with measures to mitigate the risk of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs).

The first subject focuses on water security through the revival, protection and sustainable management of natural springs, aquifers and traditional water systems, with particular emphasis on drinking water management.

Natural springs remain a vital source of drinking water for many communities in Sikkim. They also hold cultural and religious significance, with several regarded as sacred sites associated with local deities and protected by communities.

The drying up of these springs can affect not only drinking water supplies but also traditional practices and the livelihoods of mountain communities. The committee’s examination could provide an opportunity to highlight these concerns and explore measures to safeguard these water sources.

The second subject concerns the impact of climate change on the expansion of glacial lakes across the Indian Himalayan region and the growing threat of GLOFs. It also covers the introduction of early warning systems and measures to protect downstream settlements and water infrastructure.

According to figures cited in the statement, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has identified 189 high-vulnerability glacial lakes across the Indian Himalayas, including 40 high-hazard lakes in Sikkim. Of these, 16 have been classified under the highest-risk category.

The figures underline Sikkim’s exposure to glacial lake-related disasters and the need for effective early warning systems, sustained monitoring and protection of downstream communities and critical infrastructure.

Subba, who recently attended the committee’s first meeting in New Delhi, thanked its chairman, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, for including the two subjects in the examination agenda.

“The inclusion of both subjects provides an opportunity to address the interconnected challenges of spring water security, climate change, glacial lake expansion and disaster risk in the Himalayan region,” Subba said.

He added that the examination could help strengthen policy through scientific assessment, protection of recharge zones, early warning systems, long-term monitoring and community participation.

The inclusion of the two subjects could bring greater national attention to the specific needs of Sikkim and other vulnerable Himalayan communities, while supporting stronger approaches to sustainable water management and disaster preparedness.