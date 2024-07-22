In a recent parliamentary session, DT Lepcha, Rajya Sabha MP from Sikkim, expressed serious concerns about the recurrent flight cancellations at Pakyong Airport, particularly during the monsoon season. Addressing the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Lepcha sought clarification on the measures being taken to enhance the airport's operational capacity under low visibility conditions.

Responding to Lepcha's query, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Shri Murlidhar Mohol, admitted that the airport faces substantial difficulties during the monsoon period, with visibility often plummeting to 500 meters or less. However, he highlighted that the introduction of the Required Navigation Performance (RNP) approach in January 2021 has significantly mitigated the issue, reducing flight cancellations by 75%.

The Minister further disclosed that a feasibility study has been conducted to assess the installation of GAGAN-based navigation aids and an Instrument Landing System (ILS) at Pakyong Airport. Despite these efforts, Mohol pointed out that the airport's challenging hilly terrain and limited space present significant obstacles to the installation of these advanced systems.

Lepcha's inquiry and the subsequent ministerial response underscore the ongoing initiatives aimed at improving air connectivity to Sikkim, a vital tourist destination in India's Northeast.

Also read: Guwahati water crisis: Access to drinking water a challenge as floods swept city