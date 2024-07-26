Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba, on July 26 met Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan at his Parliament office and Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar at his office in Shastri Bhawan, seeking affiliation for Rai, Gurung, Sherpa and Tamang languages in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

During the two different meetings with the ministers, Subba earnestly requested them for their personal intervention to secure affiliation for the languages in the board.

In 2023, state government-affiliated schools in Sikkim registered under CBSE applied for the recognition of these languages for teaching up to the secondary level, however, CBSE declined the request stating low enrolment.

Subba requested them to consider relaxing existing norms regarding enrollment and other factors, specially for small state like Sikkim. He argued that given Sikkim's complex and unique demographic composition, a different yardstick should be applied.

Informing them about Sikkim’s efforts on implementing NEP 2020 across all the institutions, he added that affiliation of these languages in CBSE is of utmost importance as NEP in its three language formula give topmost priority to regional indigenous languages.

During the meeting, Subba also informed the ministers that Sikkim, though one of the least populated states in India, has a unique demographic composition consisting of many diverse communities. To respect and honour this diversity, the state government has recognised eleven languages as state languages and included them in the school curriculum. Among these, Bhutia, Lepcha, Limboo, and Nepali are recognised by the CBSE and taught up to the university level.

He expressed his hope that the union ministers would prioritise the matter and support Sikkim Government's efforts in preserving indigenous regional languages.