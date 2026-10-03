Sikkim MP seeks comprehensive safety study of Pakyong Airport

Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba has urged Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu to order a comprehensive structural and geotechnical study of Pakyong Airport, saying localised repairs may not provide a lasting solution to the challenges facing the facility.

Subba raised the issue during a meeting with the Union minister in New Delhi, seeking a holistic assessment of the airport structure and its surrounding area.

“Localised solutions alone may not make the area any safer. A holistic assessment is essential to ensure the long-term safety and resilience of Pakyong Airport,” Subba said.

The MP urged the ministry to undertake a detailed assessment of the airport’s structural and geotechnical conditions and implement mitigation measures based on the findings.

He said Pakyong Airport is a critical air connectivity link for Sikkim and that its safety and long-term operational viability are important for the state.

Subba also urged the ministry to accord priority to the proposed study and initiate necessary action based on its findings.

Pakyong Airport, operated by the Airports Authority of India, is located on a hill near Pakyong town and is known for its extensive soil reinforcement and slope-stabilisation works.

The airport has also faced operational challenges due to adverse weather conditions. Flight operations on the Pakyong-Kolkata and Pakyong-Delhi routes were suspended in June 2024, while the Pakyong-Guwahati route was subsequently reconsidered under the UDAN scheme.