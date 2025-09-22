Sikkim MP seeks faster railway survey, cultural design for Rangpo station

Sikkim’s push for better railway connectivity was back in focus on September 22 when MP Indra Hang Subba met Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu in New Delhi.

The discussion centred on two key projects: the proposed Melli–Dentam railway link and the under-construction Sevoke–Rangpo line.

Subba urged the ministry to speed up the Final Location Survey (FLS) of the Melli–Dentam link, stressing its importance for improving accessibility and driving socio-economic growth in the state. The survey was sanctioned earlier following his request to the Union Railway Minister.

On the Sevoke–Rangpo line, Subba highlighted progress and raised concerns about Sikkim’s first railway station at Rangpo. While the structural design has been finalised, he pushed for design tweaks so the station reflects the culture and traditions of the state.

He also invited the minister to visit Sikkim to review progress on-site and better understand local aspirations around railway connectivity.