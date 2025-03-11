Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba, on March 11, met with Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu at the Parliament House, urging swift action for the resumption of flight operations from Pakyong Airport.

During the meeting, Subba highlighted the severe inconvenience faced by Sikkim’s residents and the negative impact on the state’s tourism sector due to the prolonged suspension of flights.

He criticised SpiceJet Airlines for its intentional delays in restarting services, which have disrupted connectivity and economic activities in the region.

The MP emphasised that this issue was previously raised on March 1 when he met with Minister of State for Civil Aviation & Cooperation, Murlidhar Mohol, in Gangtok. Expressing deep concern, he urged immediate intervention from the Union Minister to resolve the matter.

Subba called for a high-level meeting with all key stakeholders, including SpiceJet representatives, the Civil Aviation Department of Sikkim, and officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, to discuss possible solutions.

He stressed that a collaborative approach was necessary to ensure prompt resolution of this long-standing issue.

Responding to the concerns, Union Minister Naidu assured Subba that the Ministry of Civil Aviation will convene a meeting with all relevant stakeholders at the earliest to address the situation.