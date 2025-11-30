Sikkim MP Subba calls for urgent climate action and long-pending ST seat reservations

Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba has called for urgent and region-specific climate action, inclusive policy-making, and amendments to the Representation of the People Act (RPA) to ensure long-pending seat reservations for the Limboo and Tamang (LT) communities in Sikkim. His remarks were made during the All-Party Floor Leaders’ Meeting held at the Parliament Annexe Building in New Delhi.



The meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was attended by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Union Ministers J. P. Nadda, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and MoS L. Murugan, among others.



Raising concerns over the intensifying effects of climate change in the Himalayan belt, Subba urged the government to hold a comprehensive Parliamentary discussion on the issue. He highlighted the growing frequency of flash floods and related disasters in the region, stressing the need for targeted policies that address the unique vulnerabilities of mountain communities.



Pointing out that “one-size-fits-all” policies are inadequate for a country as diverse as India, the MP called for more inclusive policy-making through meaningful consultations. He reiterated his long-standing demand for a dedicated Parliamentary Committee for the Himalayan region, comprising MPs from Himalayan states and Union Territories, to examine developmental and climate-driven challenges.



Turning to the upcoming delimitation exercise, Subba emphasised the need to ensure adequate representation for Scheduled Tribes in state assemblies. He underscored that indigenous communities require special protection and support from the Union Government to ensure their socio-political empowerment.



He also drew attention to the long-pending reservation of assembly seats for the Limboo and Tamang communities in Sikkim, which remains unresolved despite their recognition as Scheduled Tribes in 2003. Subba urged the Centre to amend the Representation of the People Act (RPA) to facilitate the LT seat reservation. Additionally, he advocated for the inclusion of the remaining left-out communities of Sikkim in the ST list to ensure broader socio-economic equity.



Representing the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), Subba assured the government of his full cooperation for a productive and constructive Parliamentary session.

