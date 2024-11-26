Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba, during the ongoing winter session of Parliament, which commenced on November 25, reaffirmed his dedication and commitment to addressing the issues of the state.

Subba, representing the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), attended a preparatory meeting of floor leaders in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Sunday.

The meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, also had Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju in attendance. The discussions were aimed at aligning strategies for the session.

In a Facebook post, Subba said, “For the people of Sikkim, I shall represent with all sincerity and commitment. I remain fully devoted to my responsibilities as a representative in Parliament, ensuring that the voices and concerns of Sikkim are heard at the national level.”

The MP said that he is focused on following up on promises made during earlier parliamentary sessions. “I will raise the issues of Sikkim within the Parliament and in engagements with Central leaders. I will also pursue the assurances given during the monsoon and budget sessions earlier this year,” he said.

Subba said that he is dedicated to securing Sikkim’s rightful share of resources and implementing development initiatives under the guidance of Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. “As directed by our Chief Minister Tamang-Golay, I will continue to push for the promises made to our people, ensuring adequate resources and support for the state,” he added.