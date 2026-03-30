Sikkim MP submits memorandum to Arjun Ram Meghwal, proposes separate bar council for state

Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba has submitted a memorandum to Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, requesting the establishment of a separate bar council for the northeastern state.



According to a statement from the MP’s office, Subba highlighted that the legal fraternity in Sikkim currently falls under the jurisdiction of the Bar Council of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim. He pointed out that this arrangement poses practical challenges for advocates in the state, particularly concerning accessibility, adequate representation, and addressing the specific needs of Sikkim’s legal community.



The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha leader emphasized that an independent bar council would strengthen institutional efficiency and support the growth of the legal profession within the state. He noted that such a body could improve governance, service delivery, and overall access to justice for the people of Sikkim.



In the memorandum, Subba urged the law ministry to initiate necessary steps under the Advocates Act, 1961, to facilitate the creation of a separate bar council for Sikkim at the earliest.