Sikkim MP urges Centre to fast-track permanent slope restoration at Pakyong Airport

Sikkim Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Indra Hang Subba has urged the Union government to expedite the permanent restoration of the slope failure below the runway of Pakyong Airport, warning that prolonged delays will escalate safety risks, inflate project costs, and extend the closure of the Himalayan state's sole air link.

During a meeting with Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu in New Delhi, the MP submitted a detailed representation seeking urgent central intervention to fast-track the stabilisation and rehabilitation process.

According to a press statement released by the MP's office, Subba informed the Union Minister that the slope failure has also severely disrupted traffic on National Highway 717A, causing persistent hardship to commuters and local residents in Pakyong. He emphasized that executing a comprehensive engineering solution is imperative not only for the resumption of flight operations but also for ensuring long-term structural stability in the surrounding terrain.

Expressing concern over technical lags, the MP highlighted that preliminary studies for permanent slope stabilisation have remained pending for months, stalling progress despite the passage of two monsoon seasons. He cautioned that continued atmospheric exposure and soil erosion would exacerbate terrain degradation, rendering future rehabilitation far more complex and costly.

Subba appealed to the Ministry of Civil Aviation to finalize all requisite geological surveys, field investigations, technical planning, and statutory clearances prior to the conclusion of the ongoing monsoon period, enabling physical execution to commence promptly during the upcoming working season.

Underscoring the socio-economic ramifications, the Lok Sabha member noted that the prolonged suspension of flight operations at Pakyong Airport has crippled local tourism, trade, access to emergency healthcare, and broader economic activities across the landlocked state. As Sikkim’s only operational air facility, the airport serves as a vital transit link for residents, tourists, commercial enterprises, emergency medical services, and strategic agencies.

The release added that Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu gave a patient hearing to the representation and assured the Sikkim MP that the Ministry would examine the issue on priority and initiate necessary measures to expedite the airport's restoration.