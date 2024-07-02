Lok Sabha MP Indrahang Subba, representing the Sikkim Parliamentary Constituency, urged the central government during his speech in the Lok Sabha parliamentary session to provide assistance for ‘typical’ issues and frequent disturbances on National Highway 10 (NH10) caused by incessant rainfall and landslides. He emphasised the urgent need for a resolution to ensure smooth connectivity and alleviate the challenges faced by commuters.

The demand for assistance regarding the situation prevailing due to the monsoon in Sikkim is the first raised by the Sikkim MP in the Lok Sabha session.

Hailing the Centre for developing Sikkim and its roads, which were once narrow, Subba drew attention to the NH10 stretch, which is the only 2-lane highway in the state. With regards to the same, the MP urged intervention of a central agency, stating, “Following the disturbances, we have requested Prime Minsiter Modi to ask any central agency to intervene and look into the matter as there is no assistance from the Bengal government who have failed to maintain the road.”

Asserting that Sikkim is a peaceful and beautiful state with huge tourism prospects, the MP informed that many tourists as well as ministers frequently visit. He further added that it is the entire Himalayan region, and not just Sikkim, that faces 'typical' monsoon issues for at least 5-6 months every year, leading to landslides and disturbances on roads.

The Sikkim MP, in his speech, requested the government to make an exception in policies pertaining to roads and demanded allocation of funds separately to address the problems faced in the Himalayan region. He further added that a committee should be established to look into the ‘typical’ problems that are created as a result of monsoons.

MP Indrahang Subba also pointed that a detailed report was submitted to the government following the floods in Sikkim in 2023.