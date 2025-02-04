Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba, during the joint session of Parliament, supported the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address. In his speech, Subba highlighted several vital issues concerning the state, as Sikkim nears its 50th year of inclusion into India.

Subba thanked the President of India for her address and said that Sikkim’s journey since its merger with India in 1975 has been significant. He pointed that the state has been under the protective umbrella of Article 371F, which ensures that the unique rights of the Sikkimese people are safeguarded. “I believe this protection will continue, ensuring that Sikkimese remain protected under this provision,” he said.

Education, Subba said plays a critical role in the development of any region. He highlighted the substantial progress Sikkim has made in the educational sector since becoming a state, with a literacy rate rising from 82 per cent in the 2011 census to even higher levels today. The state now boasts a Central University and an NIT, marking significant strides in educational infrastructure. However, Subba expressed concern that scientific and technological advancements, particularly in fields such as nuclear energy and space missions, have been largely directed towards bigger institutions like IITs and IIS, leaving Sikkim’s institutions behind. He called on the government to ensure that Sikkim is included in such future projects, particularly with regards to quantum and nuclear missions.

Sikkim’s organic farming initiatives were another area Subba urged for further development. The state, known as the first fully organic state in India, has made substantial progress in organic farming.

Subba urged the government to help transform Sikkim into a hub for organic food processing, which would support local farmers and strengthen the state’s economy.

Turning to the social aspects, Subba spoke about the importance of recognizing the rights of Sikkim's diverse communities. While Bhutia and Lepcha communities were granted tribal status when Sikkim merged with India, and Limboo and Tamang were granted the same status in 2003, there remain 12 communities in Sikkim still awaiting tribal status. Subba strongly urged the government to extend tribal status to these remaining communities and provide reserved seats in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly for the Limboo and Tamang communities.

Subba commended the ‘Make in India’ initiative and called for better maintenance of NH-10, a vital highway that connects Sikkim to Siliguri. He said that the upkeep of this highway is essential for the state’s connectivity and economic growth.