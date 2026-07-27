Sikkim MP urges Gadkari to fast-track permanent fix for landslide-hit NH-10

Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba on July 27 urged Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to expedite a permanent solution to the recurring landslides along National Highway-10 (NH-10), describing the highway as the state's lifeline.

During a meeting with Gadkari at Parliament House in New Delhi, Subba submitted a memorandum highlighting the frequent landslides that disrupt traffic on the highway, affecting the supply of essential commodities, tourism, trade and daily life in Sikkim.

The MP called for a comprehensive geotechnical investigation of the vulnerable stretch and proposed the construction of tunnels as a long-term solution. He said repeated slope stabilisation measures have failed to prevent landslides and that tunnel-based connectivity would ensure safer, all-weather access while reducing monsoon-related disruptions.

Subba also urged the Union Minister to engage technical experts to identify the most suitable engineering solution and ensure its timely implementation, stressing the need to improve the long-term resilience of NH-10.