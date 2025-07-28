Sikkim MP urges inclusion of Rai, Sherpa, Tamang and Gurung languages as second vernacular subjects in classes XI and XII

Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba has made a formal appeal to the Ministry of Education to include Rai, Sherpa, Tamang, and Gurung languages as optional second vernacular subjects in CBSE Classes XI and XII. The demand follows a joint representation from four major community organizations in Sikkim: the Akhil Kirat Rai Sangh, Denjong Sherpa Association, Sikkim Tamang Buddhist Association, and All Sikkim Gurung (Tamu) Buddhist Association.

Dr. Subba met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at Parliament House and Minister of State for Education Dr. Sukanta Majumdar at his residence, underlining the cultural, constitutional, and educational urgency of the matter.

The move comes in response to the Ministry's earlier rejection of the proposal, communicated via a letter dated December 20, 2024. In his renewed request, Dr. Subba strongly urged the Ministry to reconsider its decision, arguing that these indigenous languages, which are already taught in Classes IX and X, must be retained for academic continuity and cultural preservation.

“Removing these languages from the senior secondary curriculum disrupts the learning trajectory and undermines our communities' efforts to safeguard their linguistic heritage,” Dr. Subba stated.

He emphasized that the inclusion aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which encourages multilingual education and the integration of regional and indigenous languages in mainstream academics. He also assured that the demand is logistically feasible, requiring no extra resources or exam days, as the languages would simply be added to the existing pool of second-language options.

Citing Article 29 of the Indian Constitution, which protects the cultural and educational rights of minorities, Dr. Subba said that honoring this request would reflect the Union Government’s commitment to inclusive and equitable education.

The MP has urged the Ministry to direct CBSE to roll out the changes starting from the 2025–26 academic session, particularly in schools where student demand has been established. He also called for the issuance of a clear timeline for implementation.