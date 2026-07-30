Sikkim MP urges PM to address pending tribal, connectivity and education demands

Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House in New Delhi on July 30 and raised a series of long-pending issues concerning the Himalayan state, including Scheduled Tribe status for 12 communities, improved connectivity, higher education institutions and the restoration of commercial flights to Pakyong Airport.

During the meeting, Subba conveyed greetings from the people of Sikkim and the state government, while thanking the Centre for its continued support towards the state's development.

The Prime Minister also sought an update on the recent tunnel accident in Sikkim. Subba briefed him on the government's response to the incident and thanked Modi for expressing concern and extending support to the affected families.

The MP submitted a memorandum outlining several key demands. Among the major requests were the inclusion of 12 left-out communities in the Scheduled Tribe list and amendments to the Representation of the People Act, 1950, to facilitate reservation of seats for Scheduled Tribes in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, addressing the long-pending demands of the Limboo and Tamang communities.

The memorandum also sought the Centre's support for the visit of the 17th Karmapa to Sikkim.

On infrastructure, Subba urged the construction of a Greenfield highway parallel to National Highway-10, away from the Teesta valley, to provide dependable all-weather connectivity. He also requested the development of a strategic all-weather road along the Indo-Nepal border in western Sikkim and improved road links to Border Outposts.

Other demands included the resumption of scheduled commercial flight operations at Pakyong Airport, the establishment of an Indian Institute of Technology or an extension campus of an existing IIT in the state, and the setting up of a National Institute of Fashion Technology to strengthen Sikkim's handloom and textile sector.