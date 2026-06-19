Sikkim MP urges Railway Minister to expedite key rail projects in state
Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and sought faster progress on key rail links. The push centres on improving connectivity, trade, tourism and access to the state capital region.
- The discussion reviewed ongoing and proposed railway works across the Himalayan state
- Subba thanked the Centre for continued efforts to expand Sikkim rail infrastructure
- He said current projects could boost trade, tourism and broader regional connectivity
Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi and sought faster progress on several key railway projects aimed at improving connectivity and boosting economic development in the Himalayan state.
During the meeting at Rail Bhawan on Thursday evening, June 18, Subba discussed the status of ongoing and proposed railway projects in Sikkim and expressed gratitude to the Centre and the Ministry of Railways for their continued efforts to expand rail infrastructure in the state.
The MP said the railway projects under implementation represent a historic step for Sikkim and are expected to significantly enhance economic growth, tourism, trade and regional connectivity.
Highlighting the importance of the proposed Rangpo–Ranipool railway line, Subba requested the Railway Minister to expedite the necessary procedures for the project's implementation. He noted that extending rail connectivity beyond Rangpo to Ranipool would bring the benefits of railway transportation closer to the state capital region and strengthen Sikkim's transport network.
Subba also pressed for the early completion of the Final Location Survey (FLS) for the proposed Melli–Dentam railway line, stating that the project could play a transformative role in improving connectivity in West Sikkim.
According to the MP, the proposed rail link has the potential to open up new avenues for economic development, tourism and public mobility in the region.
During the meeting, Vaishnaw gave a patient hearing to the issues raised and assured that the concerns would be examined, Subba said.
The Sikkim MP expressed confidence that the Ministry of Railways would continue to support the expansion of railway infrastructure in the state and help fulfil the long-standing aspirations of its people.
Rail connectivity has long been a key demand in Sikkim, the only state in India without an operational railway network. The ongoing Sivok–Rangpo rail project is expected to mark a major milestone in integrating the state with the national railway grid.
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