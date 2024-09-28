Sikkim Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba, on September 28 expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of roads in the state, particularly National Highway 10 (NH10), which has been severely impacted due to the ongoing heavy rainfall.

Highlighting the need of immediate action, Subba said that NH 10 is not only vital for the state’s economy but also crucial for national security.

Subba said that the issue had been raised with top officials at the national level, adding, “First of all, you know it very well that during the parliamentary session last month, we informed the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. We met the Union Minister, and we even discussed the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After the GLOF (Glacial Lake Outburst Flood), we once again raised the matter of NH 10."

He said that even though NH10 falls under the jurisdiction of West Bengal, Sikkim cannot rely solely on state-level interventions.

He added, "Whenever there are problems with NH 10, we can't always keep apprising the West Bengal government. During our election campaign, we promised that we would urge the central agencies to take over the maintenance of NH 10, and we are close to achieving that goal."

Subba explained that once the Highway is handed over to the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), it will become easier to coordinate with the Central government. "NH 10 is a defense highway, critical to national interest. If it is affected, we can directly communicate with the central government. This is not an issue of confrontation between the West Bengal and Sikkim governments. It is a matter for the central government to address."

He said that the Centre must act swiftly, adding, "The workforce should be doubled and necessary works must be completed as soon as possible. The decision to hand over NH 10 to NHIDCL is almost finalized, and we are following it up. This road is essential for Sikkim's economy and national security."

Looking ahead, Subba also said that there is a need for alternative routes. "We have proposed an alternate highway from Melli to Singtam to the central government, and it is currently under review. Additionally, we have requested that a new highway be constructed on the opposite side of the Teesta River. We believe short tunnels and bridges would be more sustainable and efficient than traditional surface roads in such vulnerable areas."

"National Highway 10 is one of the most important agendas for Sikkim’s economy and revenue. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang constantly raises the issue with the central government, and we are working proactively to resolve it", Subba said.

Subba expressed hope that the central government will act after the rainy season ends and that road conditions will significantly improve within the next six months. "We will do whatever we can from the Roads Department to improve the existing highways and we are dedicated to bringing a long-term solution to this recurring issue."