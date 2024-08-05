Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba met with Ajay Tamta, Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways, in New Delhi today. The Sikkim representative submitted a memorandum addressing critical issues concerning national highways connecting the state to the rest of India.

During the meeting, Subba emphasised the need to repair and upgrade National Highway 10 (NH 10) into an all-weather road. He argued that NH 10 should remain Sikkim's primary route, while NH 717A should be maintained as an alternative.

"NH 10 is the principle route connecting Siliguri to Gangtok, covering about 174 km. The alternative route via Bakhrakote extends the distance to 242.4 km, making NH 10 the most direct and efficient pathway," Subba explained.

The MP highlighted NH 10's strategic importance beyond transportation, citing its vital role in national security. He pointed out that the highway's 67.3 km stretch from Siliguri to Melli serves as a crucial junction for reaching various Sikkim districts.

Subba emphasised NH 10's significance for defence purposes along the Indo-China and Indo-Nepal borders. "In times of security concerns, NH 10 would be the most direct route for military and defence operations," he stated.

The Sikkim representative urged the construction of tunnels where necessary to enhance the route's reliability and reduce travel time. He also requested that NH 717A be maintained as a backup route to ensure alternative connectivity.