Sikkim: Mudslide near Sirik covers roadside with debris, vehicles reportedly damaged

A mudslide near Sirik in Bojoghari has covered a section of the roadside with mud and debris, reportedly damaging several vehicles, as continued rainfall leaves the area vulnerable to further landslides.

The mud and debris have spilled onto the roadside, affecting vehicular movement in the area. Authorities are likely to face continued challenges as rainfall persists and the risk of additional slope failures remains.

In another incident, a landslide at Bardang has once again disrupted traffic along National Highway 10 (NH10), leading to the closure of the highway.

Bardang is a recurring landslide-prone stretch of NH10, with the highway frequently getting blocked during periods of heavy or prolonged rainfall. The repeated disruptions have raised concerns over the need for a long-term solution to ensure reliable connectivity along the route.

The latest closure is not an isolated incident, with landslides and debris blocking the highway during successive spells of rain. Restoration of traffic and measures to stabilise vulnerable stretches remain key to preventing repeated disruptions.