Sikkim municipal polls to be held on April 24, results on April 25: State Election Commission

The State Election Commission of Sikkim has announced the schedule for the upcoming municipal elections, with polling set to take place on April 24 and counting slated for April 25.

The election programme was formally declared by State Election Commissioner K.C. Lepcha (Retd. IAS), outlining a tightly structured timeline leading up to the polls.

According to the notified schedule, March 30 has been fixed as the last date for filing nomination papers. This will be followed by scrutiny of nominations on April 1, during which candidates’ documents and eligibility will be verified by election authorities.

The Commission has set April 4 as the final date for withdrawal of candidature, offering contestants a limited window to reconsider their participation after scrutiny.

Polling will be conducted across all notified municipal bodies on April 24, with administrative machinery expected to be put in place well in advance to ensure a smooth, free, and fair electoral process.

Counting of votes will commence at 8:00 AM on April 25, with officials indicating that results are likely to be declared the same day upon completion of the counting process.

The announcement sets the stage for heightened political activity in Sikkim, as parties and candidates gear up for grassroots-level electoral battles that will shape the state’s urban local governance.