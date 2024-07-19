In an astonishing display of efficiency, Sikkim Police resolved a murder case within four hours of its occurrence on July 19. The crime, which has shocked the local community, took place in Andheri near Singtam, where 72-year-old Chandra Maya Mukhiya was brutally murdered by her grandson.

Mukhiya's body was discovered in her home, marking a tragic event that has gained heightened attention amid ongoing efforts by the Sikkim government and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang to promote better care for the elderly. The government has been encouraging youths and citizens to look after their elderly parents, offering incentives for exemplary behavior.

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Despite the severity of the crime, Sikkim Police acted swiftly, apprehending the suspect—whose identity remains undisclosed—in just four hours. The motive for the murder is still unknown, with more details expected to be revealed at a press conference scheduled by the Sikkim Police tomorrow.

The accused is currently in custody, and an investigation is underway to uncover the reasons behind the heinous act.