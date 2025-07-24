76-year-old Sikkim man kills stranger, drags body to chicken shed; surrenders later

A 76-year-old retired Sikkim government employee allegedly murdered a man near his residence at Krishi Bhawan in Gangtok on the night of July 22. The accused later surrendered to the police and confessed to the crime.

Police are now investigating the case from all possible angles, including self-defence, provocation, and mental health issues.

The accused has been identified as Pema Gyalpo Ladingpa, a former employee of the Forest Department who lived alone in the Krishi Bhawan area. According to the police, the incident occurred sometime around 11 pm. At around 12:30 am, Ladingpa walked into the Tadong Police Outpost and informed officers that he had killed a man near his house.

Superintendent of Police, Gangtok, Mahendra Subba, confirmed the details at a press briefing. “We received a call around 12:30 am from a man named Lakpa Sherpa who relayed the accused's confession. A team immediately rushed to the spot. We found the body of a man lying unconscious inside a chicken shed next to the accused’s house,” he said.

The victim was later identified as Kalyan Rai, 36, son of Kalu Rai, a resident of Katwal Bazar in Lebong, Darjeeling. He was said to have previously worked with the Jio company and had recently been staying as a tenant under someone named Arnold in Gangtok.

During the investigation, police found multiple stab wounds on the victim's body — particularly on his neck, chest, and arms. The accused reportedly told the police that the victim had been loitering near his house and repeatedly knocking on his door from around 8 pm. Ladingpa said he became increasingly irritated and scared. When he finally opened the door, a confrontation took place. He claimed the man had a knife, and in the scuffle, he managed to take it away and stabbed the stranger multiple times.

After the incident, Ladingpa dragged the body to a nearby chicken shed. He tried to clean the blood off his feet and then left for the police station. The police recovered the weapon — a knife — from a dustbin based on Ladingpa’s disclosure.

SHO Niraj Khatiwada of Sadar Thana confirmed that an autopsy was conducted in the presence of the victim’s family, who had arrived in Gangtok after being informed of the tragedy. The police have registered a case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which deals with murder.

However, the police say it is too early to draw conclusions. Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Mingyur Tempo Nadik said, “The accused claims it was an act of self-defence. He said the stranger was standing outside his door and would not go away. We are checking every detail and angle. The mental health of the accused is also being evaluated.”

So far, there is no known connection between the accused and the victim. Police are still trying to understand why the victim was near the area and what exactly led to the confrontation. “There could be many reasons — misunderstanding, provocation, or even mistaken identity,” said SDPO Nadik.

Another person, a driver who lives upstairs, has also been brought in for questioning. He might have heard or seen something important. Teams from the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL), CID fingerprint unit, and crime scene experts also visited the spot and collected evidence.

The police are urging the public not to spread rumours or draw their own conclusions before the investigation is completed. “This is a sensitive case, and we want to assure the public that we are handling it carefully and thoroughly,” said SP Subba.

As of now, Ladingpa is in police custody. His remand has been sought and he will remain under observation. A clearer picture is expected to emerge once the forensic and post-mortem reports are fully analysed.

Sikkim cops appeal to Darjeeling people for calm and patience amid ongoing murder probe

Amid escalating public concern and anger in Darjeeling over the disturbing murder incident, Sikkim police issued a heartfelt appeal to the people of Darjeeling and surrounding areas to remain calm and allow the investigation to proceed smoothly and fairly.

The case involves a shocking incident in which a 76-year-old man, identified as Pema Gyalpo Ladingpa, allegedly killed a man from Darjeeling near the Krishi Bhawan area of Gangtok. The accused then dragged the victim’s body into a nearby chicken shed before walking into the Tadong Police Outpost around 12:30 AM and surrendering himself. The incident occurred around 11 PM, according to police sources.

Speaking on the matter, Gangtok SP Mahendra Subba said, “We understand the emotional response from Darjeeling. Our appeal to the people is to be patient. We assure everyone that the investigation is being carried out in a completely professional and unbiased manner.”

Subba further said, “The accused is in custody and is being interrogated. Charges under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, which relates to murder, have been framed. He will be produced before the court accordingly.”

ASP Karma Chedup Bhutia said, “The main accused has been arrested and we have taken this case very seriously. We are moving ahead step by step. Our only message to the people is – please stay calm. We are committed to ensuring justice.”

Police confirmed that based on the accused’s confession, the weapon used in the crime has been recovered. A scientific examination has confirmed that the injuries found on the deceased’s body are consistent with the recovered weapon.

SHO Niraj Khatiwada said, “The weapon was disclosed by the accused during interrogation. The wounds on the victim match the weapon used, and this has been verified scientifically. Our next step is to determine the motive behind this crime.”

SDPO Mingyur Tempo Nadik added, “This is just one version of the story – the version given by the accused. There are several angles we are exploring. The case is still in the early stage of investigation, and we have just completed about 10% of the entire process.”

Despite the gravity of the crime and the public reaction, police officials have repeatedly emphasized their commitment to transparency and justice. They’ve urged citizens to refrain from spreading rumors or drawing premature conclusions.

MP Raju Bista seeks free and fair probe into Kalyan Rai’s murder

Raju Bista, Member of Parliament from Darjeeling and National Spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has urged Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang to ensure a fair and impartial investigation into the alleged murder of 36-year-old Kalyan Rai, a resident of Katwali Bazar in Lebong, Darjeeling.

The incident occurred in Gangtok, and the Gangtok Sadar Police Station has already registered a First Information Report (FIR No. 100/2025) dated July 22, 2025. The accused, a 76-year-old man, has been charged under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 — the section that deals with homicide.

While the accused has reportedly claimed that he acted in self-defense, the details emerging from the case suggest a much graver situation. Bista said that media reports have mentioned 10 to 11 stab wounds found on the body of the deceased. The injuries were reportedly located on sensitive parts of the body including the chest, hands and neck. These injuries, he said, raise serious doubts over the claim of self-defense made by the accused.

"The nature and number of wounds reported in the media point towards the possibility of a brutal and violent assault, and not a simple act of self-defense,” Bista said. “This raises an important question: can such multiple injuries be justified in the name of protecting oneself, especially when inflicted by a man in his seventies?”

Bista urged the Sikkim Government to ensure a thorough and unbiased inquiry. “Justice must not only be done but also seen to be done,” he added. He also appealed for prompt legal procedures so that the family of the deceased can receive the justice they deserve without unnecessary delays.

Bista has expressed hope that the government and the investigating authorities will rise to the occasion and uphold the principles of justice and fairness. "A swift and transparent investigation will not only help bring justice to the victim’s family but also help restore people’s faith in the judicial system," he said.

The body of Kalyan Rai was reportedly sent for post-mortem, and the report is awaited. It is expected to play a key role in verifying the nature of the injuries and whether they align with a possible case of self-defense or suggest a more premeditated act of violence.

Meanwhile, more details have come to light about the murder. The accused has been identified as Pema Gyalpo Ladingpa, a former employee of the Forest Department. He was living alone in the Krishi Bhawan area of Gangtok. According to the police, the incident is believed to have happened sometime around 11 PM.

At approximately 12:30 AM, Ladingpa went to the Tadong Police Outpost and informed the officers there that he had killed a man near his home. This information was first received through a phone call made by a man named Lakpa Sherpa, who alerted the police about the confession.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Gangtok, Mahendra Subba, confirmed these details in a press briefing. “Our team rushed to the location after receiving the call. We found a man’s body lying unconscious inside a chicken shed next to the accused’s house,” SP Subba said.